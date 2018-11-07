Madrid's Atocha train station evacuated on police order - Renfe

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Madrid’s Atocha train station was evacuated on Wednesday on a police order, Spanish train company Renfe said.

It gave no reason for the evacuation but it followed a security alert at Barcelona’s main station when a possible explosive device was found in a suitcase.

Police declined to give a reason and the Interior Ministry also could not say why Atocha, the Spanish capital’s main station, was being evacuated.