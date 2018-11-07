Industrials
November 7, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Police close train lines in Barcelona after activating anti-explosive team

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s police said on Twitter on Wednesday that they have closed two train lines in the Barcelona station of Sants de Barcelona after activating an anti-explosive team.

“We are making checks on the high speed train lines of the Sants de Barcelona station following a security protocol. Two trains on tracks 3 and 4 have been evacuated. TEDAX activate,” the Catalan police, tweeted.

TEDAX is the Spanish team which organises personnel trained in bond disposal. (Reporting by Paul Day)

