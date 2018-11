(adds dropped word in headline)

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Trains services were running again at Barcelona’s main station on Wednesday after two lines were closed down when a possible explosive device was spotted in a suitcase, train company Adif said.

Catalan police deployed a bomb disposal team to Barcelona Sants station after the device was detected in a security check and it was carrying out tests. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwan)