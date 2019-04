MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - People were being allowed back into a building housing several embassies in Madrid on Tuesday after a bomb threat received there was found to be false, police said on Twitter.

The Australian, British, Canadian and Dutch embassies are all located in the building, which was evacuated after the Australian embassy received a bomb threat by telephone earlier on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, editing by Isla Binnie)