Cargo ship on fire near Spain's Mallorca, crew being evacuated

MADRID, May 15 (Reuters) - Spanish emergency services were evacuating the crew of Italian-flagged vehicle transport ship “Grande Europa”, which caught fire 25 miles south of the main city of Palma on the island of Mallorca on Wednesday, the services said in a tweet.

Fourteen crew have been taken off the ship while the rest remained onboard helping to combat the fire. Two helicopters and three boats were taking part in the rescue effort. It was not yet clear what had caused the fire, the services said.