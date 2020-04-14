Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Employees at global fashion giant Inditex’s 10 logistics centres in Spain - from which it sends garments to its stores worldwide - returned to work on Monday but were operating at less than half their normal levels of activity, workers said.

Separately, business newspaper Cinco Dias said the company decided not to roll out a temporary layoff scheme in April.

ACCIONA

The company said on Friday that it had entered into agreement with insurer AXA to buy a 13.33% stake in Acciona Energia Internacional from KKR, increasing its shareholding up to 80%.

ACS

The company said it had signed a binding derivative agreement on its own shares with a financial institution on an initial total of 8.0 million shares.

NICOLAS CORREA

The company said on Monday the industrial activity of companies of Grupo Correa restarted after two weeks of quarantine.

BANCO SANTANDER

Moody’s assigns provisional (P)Aa1 ratings to Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) - Export Finance Covered Bonds.

Separately, Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 2.25 from EUR 3.8.

BANKIA

Citigroup raises to “buy” from “neutral”; cuts price target to EUR 1.35 from EUR 1.75.

CAIXABANK

Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 1.85 from EUR 3.

BBVA

Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 3.7 from EUR 5.85.

SABADELL

Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 0.45 from EUR 0.92.

LIBERBANK

Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 0.35 from EUR 0.45.

UNICAJA

Citigroup cuts price target to EUR 0.8 from EUR 1.15.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)