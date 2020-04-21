Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

The company said that demand for natural gas at end of the first quarter 2020 fell 2.4% year on year. The company added the coronavirus pandemic fallout doesn’t pose a risk to its 2020 profits and said it aimed to maintain the dividend from its 2019 earnings.

EDREAMS

The company said that despite reduction in bookings of about 70% in March 2020, it continues to have strong balance sheet, with current liquidity position of about 140 million euros ($151.70 million) as of March 31.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial forecasts an impact of 100 million euros if Heathrow expansion is cancelled, the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

INDITEX

Inditex, Mango and Desigual started reopening some of its stores in Europe, said the Spanish newspaper Expansion.

APPLUS

Citigroup cut its target price for Applus to 9 euros from 12 euros.

PROSEGUR CASH

Citigroup cut its target price to 0.8 euros from 1.3 euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)