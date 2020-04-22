Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SIEMENS GAMESA The company said it withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty associated with COVID-19, but still intended to propose a dividend.

GESTAMP

The company said it suspended its 2020 guidance and complementary dividend scheduled for July.

REPSOL

Repsol and Cepsa are planning to rebuild their strategic plans after oil price slump, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported.

AENA Citigroup raised its recommendation on Aena shares to “neutral” from “sell” and cut its target price to 123 euros($133.64) from 127 euros.

FERROVIAL

Citigroup cut its recommendation to “sell” from “neutral” and cut its target price to 21.6 euros from 26.7 euros.

BME

Citigroup cut its target price to 33.4 euros from 34 euros.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Citigroup cut its target price to 20 euros from 21.5 euros.

