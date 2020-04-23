Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

Spain’s Bankinter said on Thursday its first quarter net profit fell 10.1% from the same period a year earlier on higher provisions to prevent a downturn in business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

EUSKALTEL

Spain’s telecom company said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit came in at 19.1 million euros compared to 11.9 million euros one year ago. Euskaltel also maintained 2020 guidance and 2019 dividend policy, as well as announced a complementary dividend of 0.17 euros per share.

CATALANA OCCIDENTE

The company said its board had approved fourth interim dividend of 0.203 euros per share to be paid in May, while it suspending the complementary dividend announced in February.

INDITEX

Jefferies raised its recommendation to “buy” from “hold”.

CELLNEX

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has approved Cellnex’s acquisition of Arqiva’s telecom division, Spanish newspapers Expansion reported on Wednesday. The project was announced last October and will involve an investment of about 2.28 billion euros.

