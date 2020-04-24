Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VIDRALA

The company reported its first quarter EBITDA was up 4.7% year on year and said that long-term strategic guidelines would remain intact.

PHARMA MAR

The company reported a first quarter net profit of 70.6 million euros ($75.99 million) versus a loss of 10.5 million euros a year ago and said that no new expenses were expected to affect the cash flow in the year, such as personnel adjustments.

BIOSEARCH

The biotechnology company said that it launched a clinical trial with its product Hereditum Immunactiv K8 on healthcare personnel in contact with COVID-19 patients.

ATRESMEDIA

The Spanish media group said its board agreed to withdraw a proposal related to the allocation of the profit booked in 2019 and amend the remuneration policy for its directors.

METROVACESA

The company said that the decision on dividends would be delayed until the second half of the year due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

PROSEGUR

The company said it would offer shareholders the possibility to receive the net amount of the second payment of interim dividend for 2019 in shares of Prosegur, each with a face value of 0.06 euros.

