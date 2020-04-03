Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

April 3(Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Spain’s Santander said on Thursday it cancelled the payment of a final dividend from its 2019 earnings and save the money to boost capital defences against the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

AMADEUS IT GROUP SA

The company said on Thursday it raised 1.5 billion euros through a capital increase and issue convertible bonds.

Credit Suisse cut Amadeus target price to 41.76 euros from 48.63 euros.

MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA

Spain’s Masmovil said on Friday the company would launch a buyback program for up to 12 million euros, that will run until April 30.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS & MIQUEL SA

Spanish company Miquel y Costas implements temporary layoff in some production centres due to coronavirus lockdown.

LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA

Spain’s Rovi expects main negative impact of COVID-19 on group sales in Q2 2020, the company said on Thursday.

Oryzon Genomics SA

Oryzon Genomics presented on Friday efficacy data from its two Vafidemstat clinical trials to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

