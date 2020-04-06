Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RED ELECTRICA

Red Electrica said on Friday it would carry out a bond issue for 400 million euros, with an annual coupon of 0.875% and a five year maturity.

BANKIA

Bankia and Credit Agricole provided their joint consumer credit platform CACF with additional liquidity of 22 million euros ($23.80 million) due to the coronavirus crisis. CACF now has own resources of 55 million euros, Spanish newspaper El Economista said on Sunday.

AENA

Credit Suisse raised on Monday its recommendation to “outperform” from “neutral” and cut its target price to 148 euros from 168 euros.

NEINOR HOMES

Goldman Sachs has lowered the stake its owns in housing developer Neinor to 0.85%, from 6.6%, Spanish newspaper Vozpopuli said on Monday.

CODERE

The gambling company has hired Bank of America to launch a rapid refinancing of its 900 million euro debt, as company’s bonds have plunged to lowest levels, informed Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial.

OHL

OHL has requested an urgent loan of 140 million euros from the bank to meet its daily liquidity needs, said Spanish newspaper El Confidencial quoting several financial sources.

