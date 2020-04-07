Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The company said it has sold 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion)worth of bonds.

NATURGY

The Spanish utility said it has sold 1 billion euro worth of 5-year, fixed rate bonds.

AMADEUS

HSBC raised its recommendation to “buy” from “hold”. JP Morgan cut its target price to 48 euros from 69 euros. Evercore ISI cut its target price to 82 euros from 88 euros.

GRIFOLS

Citigroup cut its recommendation on the shares to “neutral” from “buy” and cut its target price to 19.72 euros from 26.35 euros.

