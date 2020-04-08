Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol said first quarter production fell to 710,000 barrels per day versus 730,000 bpd in the fourth quarter.

BANCO SABADELL

The company said its senior management would forego any bonus for 2020.

NH HOTEL GROUP, MELIA

NH and Melia renegotiate rents worth 487 million euros with the owners of theirs hotels’ walls, Cinco Dias reported.

