Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO DE SABADELL

Spanish lender Sabadell said on Wednesday its board had agreed not to pay dividend in the financial year 2020, as a precautionary measure in light of the coronavirus crisis.

MERLIN PROPERTIES

The company, which had proposed a dividend of 0.32 euro per share at the end of February, announced on Wednesday it would now pay a gross dividend of 0.15 euros per share against 2019 results and will later decide on the remaning 0.17 euros, following the assessment of coronavirus pandemic impact on the company’s business.

APPLUS

Applus said on Wednesday it would cancel its dividend proposal of 0.22 euros per share, announced on February 25, due to highly uncertain circumstances and in line with the current action to conserve cash and limit its outflows.

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Wednesday that its sales levels increased strongly given the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reported Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

