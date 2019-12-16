Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

The Spanish insurer said on Friday that recent typhoons in Japan and riots in Chile will have an impact on the company’s attributable result of between 130 and 140 million euros.

DIA

The banks to whom DIA owes more than 970 million euros want to see the company’s strategic plan before disclosing it to the market, Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing financial sources.

