Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 17

Dec 17(Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Enagas agreed to invest $836 million in U.S. pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy as part of a takeover involving other investors. After closing, which should take place in 2020, Tallgrass will cease public trading.

BBVA

BBVA plans a cost-cutting strategy including a 3% staff reduction via early retirement included in their 2020 budget, Spanish business newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday.

ENDESA

The power company has bought solar-energy projects in Spain with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts from Andalusian company Prodiel, online news site El Confidencial said.

GRENERGY

Renewable energy group Grenergy’s shares fell 14% at the close of its first day of trading on Madrid’s main stock market on Monday, Cinco Dias reported.

The stock had initially risen about 5% at the market open.

