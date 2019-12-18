Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GESTAMP

Gestamp said on Tuesday it approved an interim cash dividend based on the 2019 results for a gross amount of 0.055 euros per share, to be paid to its shareholders on January 14.

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS

BME approved on Tuesday the distribution of a second interim dividend charged to 2019 earnings. The amount of 0.60 euros gross per share will be distributed among its shareholders on December 30.

VIDRALA

The company said on Tuesday it completed a repurchase program having reached the maximum number of shares. In total, 192,000 shares have been acquired for a cash amount of 15.7 million euros, equivalent to an average price of 81.86 euros per share.

ELECNOR

Spain’s Elecnor said on Tuesday that it ended its strategic alliance with Dutch group APG for the development of and joint investment in power transmission and renewable energy projects, not including wind power projects.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Siemens maintains interest in the purchase of 8% of Iberdrola in Gamesa, Spanish online newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday.

AENA

Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC is reported to extend Aena’s tariff cut by three decimal points by 2020, to 1.44%, Cinco Dias said on Wednesday.

AIRBUS

Airbus’s Space and Defense division is discussing cost-cutting measures with trade unions in the face of “unexpected headwinds”, Space and Defense CEO Dirk Hoke said on Tuesday.

