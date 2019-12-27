Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - 0The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

The company said it won a waste-to-energy contract in Australia for 320 million euros.

AENA

According to El Pais, the company plans to invest 1.5 billion euros to link three terminals and extend T4 at Madrid-Barajas airport in Spain.

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain said that it would transfer its main business units to certain subsidiaries, which will be owned by several Luxembourg companies.

ABENGOA

The company said it has reached an agreement in relation to arbitration initiated by Dead Sea Works Ltd.

