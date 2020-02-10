Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET, MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset will submit revised plans to merge its Italian and Spanish broadcasting units under a Dutch entity to authorities in the Netherlands, securing a six-month extension to complete the project, two sources familiar with the matter said.

GESTAMP

The company renegotiates an extension to its syndicated loan of 1.39 billion euros, said Expansion. According to the Spanish newspaper the next step is to replace 900 million euros in bonds to change the conditions.

CELLNEX

According to Cinco Dias, Cellnex reached an agreement to buy 400 antennas from El Corte Ingles for 70 million euros.

NATURGY

The Spanish utility has won the contract for the supply of electricity to the Community of Madrid by obtaining 50% of the total energy tendered by the regional government worth 30 million euros per year, said Cinco Dias.

BBVA, BANCO SANTANDER

The investment group BlackRock declared to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it held 6.3% of BBVA and 5.9% of Santander, said Cinco Dias.

