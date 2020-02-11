Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Berenberg cuts target price for Spain’s Telefonica to 7.40 euros from 7.80 euros.

BANCO SANTANDER

Santander has agreed with U.S. investment firm Blackstone on an option to buy the stake it doesn’t own in real estate firm Aliseda, said Spanish economic newspaper Expansion on Tuesday.

BBVA

Spanish bank CEO, Carlos Torres, proposed changes to the bank’s board by including more women and more foreigners, Cinco Dias and Expansion newspapers reported. Shareholders will vote on the proposed changed on March 13.

