Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

RBC raises its recommendation on Spain’s Iberdrola shares to outperform from sector perform and raised its target price to 11.3 euros from 9.8 euros.

ENAGAS

Goldman Sachs raised Spain’s Enagas recommendation to neutral.

ACCIONA

RBC raised renewable energy producer Acciona target price to 130 euros from 115 euros.

SOLARIA

RBC raised target price of Spanish renewable energy company Solaria to 10 euros from 8.5 euros.

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA

DIA has hired former LIDL executive Ricardo Alvarez as the Spanish retailer intends to emulate its German low-cost rival, said Spanish economic newspaper Expansion on Wednesday.

MAPFRE SA

Spanish insurer said it net profit in 2019 rose 15% to 609 million euros from 2018. The company said it booked a extraordinary charge of 131 million related to the effect of massive protests in Chile and storms in Japan on its reinsurance business.

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS SA

Spain’s Clerhp Estructuras signed new contracts in Paraguay and Bolivia through its units in these countries, the company said on Tuesday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)