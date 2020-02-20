Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica on Thursday predicted sales and core profit would remain stable over the coming year, after reaching organic growth targets for 2019.

REPSOL

Spanish oil company reported a 36% fall in adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Thursday, squeezed by lower oil and natural gas prices.

TELEFONICA, PROSEGUR

The European Commission approved Telefonica’s purchase of a 50% stake in Prosegur’s alarm business in Spain, saying it raised no competition issues.

INDITEX

Citigroup raised the company’s target price to 36 euros from 31 euros.

