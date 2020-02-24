Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall reported 2019 EBITDA of 304.2 million euros, up 45% year on year. The company said it expected 2020 EBITDA of between 260 million euros and 280 million euros.

RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA

The Spanish utility said it plans to name former Socialist minister Beatriz Corredor Sierra as chairwoman of the board and non-executive chairwoman of the company.

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA, COFINA, GRUPO MEDIA CAPITAL

Portugal’s Cofina said it had obtained authorization from regulator Entidade Reguladora Para a Comunicacao Social (ERC) to acquire Grupo Media Capital shares owned by Spain’s Promotora de Informaciones (Prisa).

BME

According to Spanish newspaper Expansion BME has two weeks to evaluate the impact of the takeover by SIX.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)