Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

The Spanish energy group Iberdrola announced the launching of a 1.57 billion euro ($1.70 billion) share buy-back program for up to 1.73% of its capital. The buy-back will begin on February 25 and will remain in force until June 12, the company reported on Monday.

ARIMA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, SA

Spain’s Arima reported on Monday 2019 net profit of 15.4 million euros, up from 1.1 million euros in 2018.

CLINICA BAVIERA SA

Clinica Baviera’s board approved the removal of Marcos Bueso Sanchis as the company’s General Director, the decision will be effective on April 3, the company said on Monday.

AMPER SA

Amper-Gestioniza, a unit from Amper, signed a contract with Sociedad Estatal de Correos y Telegrafos SA to operate and maintain the postal service operator’s telecom network infrastructure. The 48-month contract is worth 44.8 million euros in revenue and can be expanded to 61 million euros, Amper reported on a statement on Monday.

AMADEUS

Morgan Stanley cut target price for Spain’s Amadeus to 80 euros from 82 euros

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)