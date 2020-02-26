Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

The company reported on Tuesday its 2019 net profit rose to 1.44 billion euros ($1.56 billion) from 1.33 billion euros in 2018. Aena revised upwards traffic estimate for 2020, estimating passenger volume in Spain’s airport network would rise 1.9%.

CELLNEX

Europe’s largest mobile phone towers operator, reported its net loss narrowed in 2019 from the year before and added its core earnings were in-line with its target. The company also said it reached a deal with Bouygues Telecom to invest 1 billion euros over the next seven years.

RED ELECTRICA

The Spanish utility said 2019 net profit rose 1.9% at 718 million euros from 705 million euros in 2018.

NH HOTEL GROUP

The company reported its 2019 net recurring profit rose to 103 million euros from 70 million euros in 2018.

GLOBAL DOMINION

The company reported its 2019 net profit rose to 32.9 million euros from 27.2 million euros in 2018.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel reported net profit fell to 62.0 million euros in 2019 down from 62.8 million euros in 2018.

