Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols reported on Thursday a full-year net profit of 625 million euros, up 4.8% from the 2018 profit.

VIDRALA

Spain’s glass container maker reported on Thursday a full-year net profit of 143.3 million euros, up from 116 million euros in 2018.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana said its 2019 net profit rose to 211.7 million euros from 200.3 million euros the prior year.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas said it signed deal for a new polypropylene production project in Canada.

MELIA

Spain’s Melia Hotels reported on Wednesday a 23% drop in net profit to 113 million euros ($122.81 million) for 2019. The company said it expected its business in China to take a hit in the first quarter due to the coronavirus, which so far had only a moderate impact on results but has clouded its outlook globally for this year.

ENCE

Ence said on Wednesday its 2019 net profit plummeted to 9.2 million euros from 129.1 million euros the previous year.

PRISA

Spain’s publishing company Prisa full-year net loss narrowed to 182.3 million euros year-on-year, its core profit remained roughly flat at 191.1 million euros.

NEINOR HOMES

The company said on Wednesday its net profit for the year stood at 63.7 million euros, up 28% from a year earlier.

EDREAMS

The travel company said its third quarter adjusted net profit rose to 11.3 million euros. The company said says its bookings have fallen for all destinations due to coronavirus especially in Asia and more recently also in Italy.

GRENERGY

Grenergy Renovables reported on Thursday a full-year net profit of 11.4 million euros.

OHL

OHL said its full-year net loss narrowed to 127.8 million euros from a loss of 1.58 bln euros in 2018. The company said it sees its 2020 EBITDA at above 70 million euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)