Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santander’s board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday.

REPSOL

Repsol sold a stake in its Indian oil well complex Jambi to the state-owned Indonesian company Pertamina.

INDRA

Indra reported FY EBITDA up at 346 million euros versus 293 million euros a year ago.

The company said it expected 2020 revenue to grow in the mid-single digits versus 2019 reported revenue.

VISCOFAN

The company said FY net profit fell to 105.6 million euros versus 123.7 million euros a year ago.

The company sees growth of revenue of 6%-8%, EBITDA 7%-9% and net profit 6%-9% in 2020.

FERROVIAL

The company said its 2019 net result turned to a profit of 268.1 mln euros year on year.

Ferrovial proposes scrip dividends and share buybacks of up to 360 million euros in 2020.

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL

The company reported FY net profit of 827 million euros compared to 525 million euros a year ago, a 58% increase.

MERLIN PROPERTIES

Merlin said its 2019 EBITDA rose 5.4% at 425.5 million euros year on year.

The Spanish real estate company will invest a further 240 million euros in its star project in Madrid, Districto Castellana Norte (DCN), in the coming years.

ACCIONA

Acciona said FY net profit was up 7.2% at 352 mln euros year on year.

NATURGY

The energy company will exit Egypt after selling its 50% stake in Damietto, a liquefied gas plant in the North African country, for a total of 750 million euros.

OHL

The Spanish builder will sell - for 100 million euros and at a 127 million euro loss - its 49% stake in the Old War Office in London to Indian group Hinduja, which already held 51% of the asset.

EBRO FOODS

Spain’s largest food group is considering selling its pasta business - with an annual revenue of 400 million euros and estimated worth of 300-340 million - to funds and firms in the US and Canada.

GESTAMP

The manufacturer of automobile parts obtained net profit of 212 million euros in 2019, some 17% below 2019 results, despite posting record revenue of 9 billion euros, 6.3% above last year.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)