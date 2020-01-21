Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Spanish hotel companies, including Melia, operating in Cuba seek legal protection against U.S. embargo, said financial newspaper Expansion.
Spanish utility offers early retirement to one out of every 10 employees, said El Confidencial. The leaving employees would get 80% of their salaries.
Spanish renewable energy company said it has signed a contract to build a solar plant in Spain.
Morgan Stanley raised its target price for the real estate company’s shares to 13 euros from 12 euros.
For today’s European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)