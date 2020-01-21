Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MELIA

Spanish hotel companies, including Melia, operating in Cuba seek legal protection against U.S. embargo, said financial newspaper Expansion.

ENDESA

Spanish utility offers early retirement to one out of every 10 employees, said El Confidencial. The leaving employees would get 80% of their salaries.

AUDAX RENOVABLES

Spanish renewable energy company said it has signed a contract to build a solar plant in Spain.

COLONIAL

Morgan Stanley raised its target price for the real estate company’s shares to 13 euros from 12 euros.

