Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

Spain’s Bankinter posted a 13% decline in fourth quarter net profit from the same period a year earlier due to cost increases, the company said on Thursday.

REPSOL

Repsol said its oil production was up 2.7% in the fourth quarter.

ACS

ACS said it booked a 400 million charge related to a business in the Middle East. The company added it expects its 2019 net profit will be higher than 950 million euros as asset sales and more efficient operations more than offset the charge.

MASMOVIL

The company evaluates paying dividend to its shareholders in 2021, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.

MELIA HOTELS

Melia’s CEO, Gabriel Escarrer, said that the company would focus on Southeast Asia for growth, according to Expansion.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola may not renew its license to operate a nuclear power plant in Catalonia after local authorities have added a new tax, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)