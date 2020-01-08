Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 8

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Cellnex plans to sell between 300 million and 400 million pounds ($525.44 million) worth of bonds in London in the coming days to pay for outstanding debt, Expansion newspaper reports.

IBERDROLA

Spanish power company Iberdrola won a contract to supply green energy to Basque Country’s regional administration worth 73.5 million euros ($81.92 million) over two years, Expansion said.

ALMIRALL

The company said it entered into an option agreement to buy US Bioniz Therapeutics and to establish a broad research agreement.

INDRA

Indra said it had acquired a cybersecurity company SIA for an undisclosed amount.

