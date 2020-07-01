Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SIEMENS GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine maker said on Tuesday that it has received an order for supplying 66 wind turbines SG 5.0-145 for a wind farm in Texas (U.S.), with a total capacity of 330 MW, expected to be commissioned by fall of 2021. Additionally, the company reported its intention to start a collective dismissal procedure to close its plant in Aoiz (Navarra) which employs 239 workers.

AENA

The airport operator decided on Tuesday to withdraw the proposed dividend from 2019 earnings due to the coronavirus crisis. The group will therefore allocate the more than 1.42 billion euro profit it made in 2019 to provisions. Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors agreed to appoint Francisco Javier Marin San Andres as Executive Director by the next General shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 29 and 30 October 2020.

SNIACE

The company will be delisted after it failed to reach an agreement with creditors to restructure its debts, Spain’s stock market regulator CNMV said on Wednesday.

LIBERBANK

The bank said on Wednesday that it completed a share buyback programme on June 30, in which it bought 61.6 million shares for 16.3 million euros, representing 2.027% of company’s shares.

FAES FARMA

The company said on Tuesday it approved a complementary cash dividend of 0.026 euros per share to be paid from July 2.

