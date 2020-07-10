Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SIEMENS GAMESA

Shareholders of Germany’s Siemens have voted on Thursday to spin off the group’s energy division. The group will park its stake in Siemens Gamesa in the new Siemens Energy company.

MELIA

The court in Palma de Mallorca rejected three requests made by the Spanish hotel company in its dispute with the Cuban family Sanchez Hill over the exploitation of two of its hotels in Cuba, Spanish online newspaper Vozpopuli said on Friday.

CEMENTOS MOLINS

Cementos Molins said on Thursday it will pay a gross dividend of 0.107 euros per share to its shareholders on July 22.

ENDESA

Spanish Government has authorized Endesa to close two coal-fired power plants, a permission which the company requested in Dec. 2018, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday.

BANKIA

The sales of savings insurance at Bankia plummeted by 76% in 2019, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday citing official data.

