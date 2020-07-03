Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL

A consortium bidding to buy Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil secured a 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) loan to finance the deal, according to a term sheet from one of the lead managing banks.

EUSKALTEL TELEFONICA

Spanish broadband operator Euskaltel signed an five year agreement with Telefonica to use their fibre optic network, economic newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday.

FERROVIAL ACS SACYR

Ferrovial, ACS and Sacyr were selected to build a pandemic hospital in Madrid, together with other 12 companies, in a project worth 50 million euros, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Friday.

EBRO FOODS

Six potential bidders are interested in buying Ebro Foods’s U.S. pasta making unit, newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

