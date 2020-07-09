Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

Spain’s online travel group reported on Thursday a full-year net loss of 40.5 million euros ($46 million) compared with a 9.5 million euro profit a year earlier as bookings plunged 53% in the last five weeks of the 12 months to March 31.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel has reached an agreement with banks to refinance 215 million euros of its corporate debt by replacing it with a bullet loan due in Dec. 2023, the company said on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES

The group closed the operations of its low cost start-up Level in France, Spanish newspapers Expansion, Cinco Dias and El Economista reported on Thursday.

BBVA

The lender closed 380 million euro financing with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for its investment in wind power plants in Aragon, Spain, according to the economic newspaper Expansion.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica’s subsidiary Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel) announced this week the launch of a bond issue in the local and international markets for 750 million dollars (about 661 million euros), Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.

ENCE

Ence plans six renewable energy plants in Andalusia, the company said on Wednesday. The plants will add up to 330 MW of installed power from renewable sources to Ence’s current capacity.

REPSOL

Repsol said on Wednesday disclosed on Wednesday the results of its scrip dividend programme.

