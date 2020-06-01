Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL, KKR

A consortium of three buyout funds including KKR and Cinven is looking to launch a takeover bid for Spanish telecoms company MasMovil, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

SIEMENS GAMESA

The company said it had received a firm order to supply wind turbines in France with total capacity of 497 MW.

FERROVIAL

The company announced closure of paid up capital increase of 1.2 million euros and payment of about 93 million euros in cash to shareholders.

ACCIONA

The company suspended the negotiations to buy a majority stake in the electric motorcycle manufacturer Silence, the Spanish newspaper Expansion reported.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP

Citigroup raised its target price to 250p from 200p.

BANCO DE SABADELL

Citigroup cut its target price to 0.3 euros from 0.4 euros.

AENA

Deutsche Bank initiated covering the shares with a buy recommendation and a target price of 157 euros.

GRIFOLS

Barclays cut its target price to 35 euros from 36 euros.

