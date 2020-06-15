Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The company said on Friday it had signed an agreement with PetroVietnam to transfer to the latter its 51.75% stake in block 07/03 psc and its 40% stake in blocks 135-136/03 psc in Vietnam.

MASMOVIL

MasMovil said that it had completed the acquisition of Lycamobile and the final enterprise value for the company was agreed at about 361 million euros.

The company also said that it had reached a bitstream FTTH agreement with Orange.

MasMovil said it received a firm offer of an InfraFund to acquire a majority stake of a unit that the companies will set up jointly.

BANKINTER

Bankinter may postpone the planned IPO of it insurance unit Linea Directa to 2021 due to pressure from the European Central Bank, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported.

CAF

The company will expand its unit Solaris’s capacity to assemble buses in Poland, according to Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

IAG

HSBC raised its target price to 435p from 425p.

