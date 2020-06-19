Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BME

Spain’s BME agreed, on the proposal of SIX Group AG, to appoint Johannes Bernardus Dijsselhof and Daniel Schmucki as members of the board after the Swiss company’s successful takeover of the Spanish bourse.

INDITEX

Inditex will relocate all employees from the nearly 1,200 stores it plans to close, Spain’s news website Vozpopuli reported on Friday.

DEOLEO

According to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias Deoleo is preparing to resume trading on June 25 with a capitalization of 70 million euros.

The shares of the company were suspended on May 25.

