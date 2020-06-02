Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTEL GROUP

NH plans to open 55% of its hotels worldwide in June, or about 200 establishments, newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

DIA

The Spanish retailer will change the location or refurbish half of its stores in Spain within three years, according to the Spanish newspaper Expansion.

