Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

A legal challenge by British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair against the UK government’s decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for travellers will be heard in early July.

TELEFONICA

The company’s CEO Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete said his company will participate in the consolidation of the sector in “the markets we want to be relevant,” according to the Spanish newspaper Expansion.

ACS

The company finalised the sale of renewables in Latin America for 300 million euros ($335.97 million), Expansion reported.

REIG JOFRE, ROVI

Spain’s Health Ministry identified Reig Jofre, Rovi and Normon as manufacturers of a Covid-19 vaccine in country when discovered, according to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

APPLUS

Credit Suisse cut its target price to 8 euros from 8.8 euros.

EDREAMS

Deutsche Bank cut its target price to 3.6 euros from 4 euros.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)