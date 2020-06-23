Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

The company said it had successfully completed pricing of a Swiss franc-denominated bond issuance worth 100 million francs, maturing in July 2025 and with a coupon of 1.1%.

MASMOVIL, TELEFONICA

The company said it had signed an agreement with Telefonica that modifies certain aspects of the national roaming agreement.

NATURHOUSE

The company reported first quarter net profit of 2.5 million euros versus 3.7 million euros a year ago.

AENA

Aena will resume its real estate investment plan with more weight for the logistics sector, according to newspaper Expansion.

REIG JOFRE

Reig Jofre plans to set up in Barcelona a factory that would have the capacity to produce more than 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine if one is found, the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

BME

SIX plans the replace Antonio Zoido as chairman of BME, Cinco Dias reported.

CODERE

Codere is close to reach an agreement with its creditors to refinance nearly 800 million euros in bonds maturing in November 2021, Expansion reported.

BANCO SANTANDER

Goldman Sachs said the bank will set aside 2 billion euros as provisions for the potential deterioration of its cost of risk caused by the coronavirus crisis, according to newspaper Expansion.

Fitch affirmed Santander at ‘A-‘ with an outlook negative.

BBVA

Fitch downgraded BBVA to ‘BBB+’; with an outlook stable.

MAPFRE

Mapfre will invest 250 million euros in venture capital with Abante and Altamar, Cinco Dias reported.

Separately, Barclays cut its target price to 1.80 euros from 2.20 euros.

