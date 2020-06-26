Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

British Airways, owned by IAG, has made a proposal to its cabin crew that would mean those taking on a corresponding role under its restructuring proposals would be paid at least 80% of their current basic rate, an internal letter said.

IBERDROLA

Mexico’s president on Thursday said he expects to reach an agreement with Spanish power generation company Iberdrola after reports that the firm had cancelled a major project in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Separately, HSBC cut its recommendation for the company to “hold” from “buy”.

MASMOVIL

MasMovil investor Polygon Global Partners has asked Spain’s market regulator to investigate the terms of a 3 billion euro ($3.37 billion) private equity bid for the telecoms firm.

ALMIRALL

The company said on Thursday it had divested Ansiolin (diazepam) to Neuraxpharm in Italy.

SACYR

Sacyr raised its stake in Sacyr Fluor to 100% from a previous 50%, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

ACS

ACS and Sener will build a liquefied gas terminal in Germany, according to Cinco Dias.

OHL

According to sources close to the negotiations, the company has asked the bank for 30-day grace period to reach a final agreement with the bondholders, to whom it owes 600 million euros, el Confidencial reported on Friday.

GESTAMP

Moody’s downgraded Gestamp’s CFR to B1 and confirmed senior secured ratings at B1 with stable outlook.

