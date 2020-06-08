Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AUDAX

Spanish Audax Renovables announced on Friday its board decision to cancel their 16.8 million euros dividend from the company’s 2019 results due to covid-19 exceptional situation.

MASMOVIL

Spanish telecoms company MasMovil plans to accelerate its growth in the coming weeks with four main new projects to boost existing businesses or new ones, economic newspaper Expansion reported on Monday.

INDITEX

Inditex will have to increase online sales, change its stores’ role and reduce costs in order to deal with the after-covid market, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Monday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)