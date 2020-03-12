Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

The company plans to invest 150 million euros ($169.43 million) to develop a hydrogen project powered with renewable energy, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion said on Thursday.

PROSEGUR

The company has reached an agreement with Tapia Seguridad to buy its technology division to strengthen Prosegur’s surveillance and technology business, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported Thursday.

BANKIA

Falling Bankia share price has made privatisation less likely, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias said Thursday.

BANKINTER

Bankinter has reduced its stake in Atom Hoteles from 7.35% to 6.90%, reported Spanish online newspaper Vozpopuli.

EREAMS

Deutsche Bank downgraded its recommendation to “hold” from “buy” and cut the target price to 4 euros from 6.8 euros.

