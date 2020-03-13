Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Spain’s market regulator said late on Thursday it would ban short-selling of shares in 69 listed companies on Friday after fears over the coronavirus led to a historic sell-off of Spanish equities.

SABADELL, CAIXABANK

The banks recommended their shareholders to vote remotely during the shareholders’ meetings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

INDITEX

The company decided to close the fitting rooms of its stores in Madrid, Vizcaya and La Rioja to try to minimize the risks of coronavirus contagion for both its customers and its workers, newspaper Expansion reported.

AMADEUS

Credit Suisse raised its target price to 48.63 euros from 56.89 euros.

TUBACEX

The company said it would launch a share buyback programme for a maximum of 4 million shares, worth up to 6 million euros.

RED ELECTRICA

Deutsche Bank raised its recommendation on the shares to buy from hold.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)