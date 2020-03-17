Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Spain’s stock market regulator CNMV on Monday banned transactions with Spanish shares involving the creation and increase in net short positions at least until April 17.

NATURGY

The Spanish utility approved third interim dividend of 0.593 euros gross per share.

MELIA HOTELS

The company said it would be accepting cancellations at no cost for bookings made from March 2 to March 31.

BIOSEARCH

The company said it expected production activity to continue its normal operation in coming months.

ELECNOR

The company reported its net profit for 2019 rose to 126.4 million euros from 82.1 million euros in 2018.

APPLUS

Credit Suisse cut its target price to 10.5 euros from 15 euros.

