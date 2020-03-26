Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spain’s Repsol said on Wednesday it would slash investments by 26% this year to limit the damage caused by sliding oil and gas prices and the coronavirus epidemic.

GRIFOLS

Grifols has agreed to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies to gather plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and test potential therapies for the disease, the pharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday.

Berenberg raised on Thursday its recommendation to “buy” from “hold”.

MELIA HOTELS

The hotel chain said on Wednesday it presented a Temporary Employment Regulation File for employees of its hotels, corporate and regional offices located in Spain due to the coronavirus crisis. Melia said that temporary layoffs would affect 1,050 people in corporate offices and 7,332 in the hotels it has already closed.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial said on Wednesday that coronavirus pandemic has started to show its impact on its activities, with a different degree depending on the business line.

AMADEUS

The company said on Wednesday it has drawn a 1 billion euro loan to refinance working capital and company’s debt maturing in 2020.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar will carry out a buy-back program representing around 3% of its share capital, the company said on Wednesday.

CODERE

Codere has submitted Temporary Employment Regulatory Files affecting 69% of its headcount in Spain, and plans to present additional temporary layoffs in the coming days for most of the rest of its units in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

NATURHOUSE

The company said on Wednesday that the temporary layoffs caused by the spread of coronavirus would affect 80% of its workforce in Spain, France and Italy.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)