Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Spanish travel booking group Amadeus reported a 57.5% slump in first-quarter adjusted net profit after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a wave of flight cancellations and brought international air travel to a virtual standstill.

DIA Spanish retailer DIA said on Tuesday its net loss narrowed to 143 million euros in the first quarter, from a loss of 151 million a year earlier, helped by lower costs.

INDRA

Indra reported on Monday first quarter net profit of 6.3 million euros down from 18.3 million euros a year ago. The company withdrew its 2020 guidance and postponed dividend payments due to COVID-19. Credit Suisse cut its target price to 7.80 euros from 8.70 euros.

FERROVIAL

The company said its unit Ferrovial Emisiones completed the pricing of an issue of securities amounting to 650 million euros.

ORYZON

The company reported a 1.2 million euro net loss in the first quarter, similar to the loss reported in the same period a year ago.

AZKOYEN

The company said it cancelled dividend paid from results of 2019 due to COVID-19-related uncertainties.

CELLNEX

Barclays cut its target price to 2.2 euros from 2.4 euros.

