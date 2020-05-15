Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTEL GROUP

Madrid-based NH Hotels Group said on Thursday that its net loss nearly quadrupled in the first quarter from a year earlier, the group reported a net loss of 57.2 million euros ($61.77 million) compared with 14.7 million euros a year earlier.

ARIMA REAL ESTATE

Spain’s Arima reported on Thursday that the company’s board will not implement long-term incentive plan in 2020 due to COVID-19.

PRISA

Spain’s Prisa announced that it sold 30% in Grupo Media Capital to Pluris through a block trade transfer of the shares for 10.5 million euros.

CLINICA BAVIERA

The company reported on Thursday a 41.8% net profit drop year on year on the first quarter to 2.1 million euros The company updated its 2020 targets due to the impact of COVID-19

DURO FELGUERA

Spain’s Duro Felguera reported that the client of its power station project in Dubai has notified the execution of the guarantees provided by the company for the project, with a value of 47.8 million euros.

AMADEUS

Barclays cut its target price to 36 euros from 40 euros

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)