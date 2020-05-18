Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NATURGY

The utility is planning to launch an arbitration against Algeria over gas contracts, according to Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

NH HOTEL GROUP

The company leaves the Dominican Republic after twelve years of activity in the country, said Cinco Dias.

OHL

The negotiations between OHL and Caabsa Infraestructuras, controlled by Spanish businessmen Luis and Mauricio Amodio, over a possible merger have cooled down as the coronavirus crisis hit both companies, according to newspaper el Economista.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Morgan Stanley cut its target price to 1.70 euros ($1.84)from 4.70 euros.

